Physicians Realty +2.7% as Q3 revenue beats, reaches deferral pact with tenant

Nov. 06, 2020 9:21 AM ET
  • Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares rise 2.7% in premarket trading after the REIT said it's reached a deferral agreement with a large tenant that struggled to pay rent at the peak of the pandemic.
  • Q3 normalized FFO of 26 per share and OP unit, in-line with consensus, and down a penny from 27 cents in Q3 2019.
  • Q3 medical office building same-store cash net operating income growth of 0.8% Y/Y.
  • Collected 98.4% of Q3 rent and reached a deferral agreement on 0.8% to be paid by June 2021; collected 98.3% of October rent.
  • "Our largest single tenant that struggled to operate and pay rent at the height of the pandemic is back in their offices, paying rent, and has formally committed to a deferral and payment plan for the back rent and charges due as well as multi-year extensions on most of their leases," said Physicians Realty President and CEO John T. Thomas.
  • Q3 total revenue of $109.6M, up 1.8% Y/Y, and better than the $108.8M consensus.
  • As of Sept. 30, 96% of its portfolio was leased.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
