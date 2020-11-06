SP Plus rallies on strong Q3 margins

Nov. 06, 2020 9:28 AM ETSP Plus Corporation (SP)SPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) reports Q3 total service revenue decreased 45.3% Y/Y to $229.1M.
  • Total facilities 3,062 (-3.5% Y/Y); Managed facilities 2,596 (+1.6% Y/Y); Leased facilities 466 (-24.5% Y/Y).
  • Overall margins: Adj. gross profit increased 449 bps to 18.5%; Adj. G&A expense increased 56 bps to 6.8% and Adj. EBIDTA increased 419 bps to 11.8%.
  • A disciplined focus on reducing accounts receivable as well as strategic cash management contributed to the positive FCF of $3M and net cash from operations of $1.9M during the Q3 2020.
  • “We expect to see incremental gross profit from improving business trends, although gross profit in Q4 2020 will be impacted by the non-recurrence of the $5.6M also, expect to have sequentially higher G&A costs from the reinstatement of base salaries, of ~$1.5M and continue to expect to generate positive FCF.” said Marc Baumann, CEO.
  • Previously: SP Plus  EPS beats by $0.96, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)
