Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) +0.5% pre-market after reporting below-consensus adjusted Q3 earnings and separately announcing plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Q3 GAAP earnings rose to C$990M, or C$0.49/share, from C$949M, or C$0.47/share in the year-earlier quarter.

Enbridge says it transported 2.6M bbl/day of crude oil on its Mainline system across Canada and the U.S. during Q2, down from 2.7M bbl/day in the prior-year quarter.

CEO Al Monaco says he anticipates a gradual pace of demand recovery over the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

The company expects to generate distributable cash flow near the midpoint of original guidance of C$4.50-C$4.80/share for 2020.

Separately, Enbridge unveils a plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with an interim target to reduce GHG emissions intensity 35% by 2030.

To meet the targets, the company says it will invest in lower carbon infrastructure as well as in wind and solar power generation, hydrogen and renewable natural gas.