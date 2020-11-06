Elanco Animal Health (ELAN -15.9% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $889.6M (+15.3% Y/Y) vs consensus of $922.5M; Total Pet Health: $400.3M (+35.6%); Total Farm Animal: $473.2M (+3.4%).

Gross margin was 50.3% on a reported basis and 54.2% on an adjusted basis

Net loss: ($135.0M) vs $10M a year ago; loss/share: ($0.29) vs $0.03 a year ago; non-GAAP Net Income: $60.3M (-46.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.13 (-56.7%) vs consensus of $0.13; non-GAAP EBITDA: $148.1M (-13.0%).

Q4 guidance: Total revenue of $1,020M-1,060M vs consensus of $1.1B. Core revenue, excluding Contract Manufacturing, is expected to be between $985M-1,025M.

Previously: Elanco EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Nov.06).