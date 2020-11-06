Stocks ease, but rates race higher after strong jobs report

The stock market trimmed overnight losses in futures following a strong October jobs report, but is lower as technology took a breather.

The S&P (SP500) is off 0.4% , the Nasdaq (COMP) is off 0.6% and the Dow (DJI) is down 0.5% .

Futures had been under pressure as high-flying stocks like megacaps retreated after a two-day rally. But the S&P futures started climbing just before the payrolls numbers came out and that rally accelerated at the print.

The jobless rate fell a full percentage point in October, with more than 2M jobs added in the household survey and the labor force growing.

Futures rose a little further on reports that Vice President Joe Biden had taken the lead in Pennsylvania. Votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia.

There was also a big move in interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield raced back above its 200-day moving average to 0.82%.

Six of the 11 S&P sectors are lower, with Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) falling the most. Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) is the best performer.