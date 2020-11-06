Axsome Therapeutics marginally low after Q3 results

  • Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM -0.1%) Q3 results:
  • R&D expenses were $14.8M vs. $15.8M in Q3 2019.
  • G&A expenses were $6.3M vs. $3.1M prior.
  • Cash at September 30, was $202.4M, compared to $190.7M at June 30, 2020.
  • Net loss was $22.9M, or EPS loss of $0.61 vs. a net loss of $19.1M or EPS loss of $0.56.
  • Company believes that its cash at September 30, 2020 along with the committed capital from its $225M term loan facility will be sufficient to fund the company’s anticipated operations, based on its current operating plans, into at least 2024.
  • “Over the past several months, we continued to advance our AXS-05 and AXS-07 product candidates towards NDA submissions in major depressive disorder and migraine, and intensified our commercial launch readiness activities,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, CEO.
