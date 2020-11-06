Epizyme (EPZM -23.2% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $3.57M (-37.6% Y/Y) vs consensus of $5.9M

Net loss: ($56.1M) (+4.1%); loss/share: ($0.55) (+5.2%); Quick Assets: $279.9M.

Financial Guidance: Epizyme expects that its existing cash and equivalents will fund the company’s operations into at least 2023.

FY2020 guidance: Non-GAAP adjusted cash operating expenses of $215M-235M, from the previous $235M-255M, primarily due to a reduction in travel and other expenses and a change in how the company’s manufacturing expenses are recorded with a commercial product, partially offset by an increase in commercial-related expenses to address COVID-19 related challenges.

Upcoming milestones: Expansion of loan facility with Pharmakon Advisors; $150M drawn down to fund important growth initiatives and extend operating runway into at least 2023.

The company is on-track to initiate efficacy portions of confirmatory trials in ES and FL and Phase 2 Castration-resistant prostate cancer trial in early 2021.

Epizyme completed enrollment in the safety run-in portion of its combination study in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC), and initiation of the efficacy expansion stage is planned for early 2021 and anticipates to report safety and efficacy data from the safety run-in portion of the study at a medical meeting in 2021.

