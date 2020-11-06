Along with Q3 earnings, Telus (TU +2.8% ) announced an agreement for its International unit to acquire Lionbridge AI, for about C$1.2B in debt and equity.

Lionbridge AI is a provider of "crowd-based training data and annotation platform solutions used in the development of AI algorithms to power machine learning."

It's a deal that will "add key capabilities and diversity to TELUS International’s suite of next-generation digital solutions consistent with the ongoing execution of its growth agenda," Telus CEO Darren Entwistle says, adding that Telus International continues progress toward an IPO in the first quarter of 2021.

Lionbridge AI posted 2019 revenue of about C$260M (up 29% Y/Y) and has an EBITDA margin of 20-25%, consistent with Telus International's.

The deal is expected to close Dec. 31.