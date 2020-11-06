Olin (OLN +2% ) adds to yesterday's nearly 15% surge that followed Q3 results which included better than expected adjusted EBITDA of $195.5M, even while falling by a third from the year-ago quarter, and slightly stronger than expected sales.

RBC's Arun Viswanathan upgrades shares to Sector Perform from Underperform with a $20 price target, raised from $10, citing new CEO Scott Sutton's new set of strategies to help the company become a leader in the chlor-alkali industry.

Viswanathan, who was the last Sell-equivalent rated analyst on the stock, also believes Olin will benefit in 2021 from improving chlorine fundamentals, better than expected growth in its Winchester unit and strong free cash flow.

While Seeking Alpha authors rate OLN as bullish, the stock's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral.