JPMorgan analyst Melissa Wedel upgrades LendingTree (TREE +0.5% ) to Overweight from Neutral, as the stock's recent pullback give investors an attractive entry point "with LT platform diversification and growth drivers (including increased functionality/potential of MyLT) intact."

Wedel's model sees revenue recovering to and overtaking 2019 levels in 2022.

Lifts price target to $330 from $280.

She points out that TREE's insurance platform "proves stabilizing force w/ L/T growth drivers and stable margins."

Still, there's some uncertainty in the near-term for the digital consumer finance marketplace. "While we see a long runway for growth in the long term, the impact of COVID-19 is a near-term headwind, particularly to the consumer segment, in 2021," she writes.

"We continue to believe that as MyLendingTree scales and adds additional functionality, it will drive incremental revenue to various product offerings longer term," Wedel adds.

LendingTree ranks 13th of consumer finance names with over $2B market cap in terms of SA Quant rating; but it ties with OneMain Holdings for the top-rated stock according the average Wall Street analyst rating: