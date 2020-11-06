Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) rises 22.72% in early trading session following its beat on top and bottom lines in Q3 report, with bookings well above expectations and raised guidance.

Record revenue of $158.5M (+48.0% Y/Y) beats consensus by $21.26M .

Bookings grew 22%Y/Y to $147.3M vs. consensus bookings estimate of $137.4M. The growth was primarily driven by a 13% increase in three growth games- Design Home (+15%), Covet Fashion (+30%), and Kim Kardashian Hollywood (+170%).

It marks the transformational shift to digital consumption and online gaming amid the pandemic led lockdown scenario.

Gross margin at 63.9% vs. 64.7% a year ago.

"We followed up a very strong second quarter with a better-than-expected third quarter that saw year-over-year bookings growth of 22% led by the continued strong performance of our Growth Games," says CEO Nick Earl.

Reported net income of $13.4M or $0.07/share, beats by $0.06/share .

In the new titles streak, the company introduced a food and décor based game, Table & Taste, that will be the third title launched by the Crowdstar studio.

"Table & Taste, which will serve the culinary category and complement our Crowdstar brand perfectly with a larger and more diverse addressable user base," says Earl.

The company ended the quarter with $318.1M in cash, which is said to strengthen its acquisition strategy.

Raised Guidance: FY20 bookings to range $555.3-$560.3M. Driven by the core brands, Crowdstar and Glu Sports, the company sees a "very strong" finish to the year, and higher growth in 2021.

"We have a robust roadmap in 2021 with titles that we believe have the potential to stack bookings and become growth games," says Earl in Q3 earnings conference call.

"Glu Mobile remains a cheap stock with another potential catalyst for growth," writes Stone Fox Capital on Seeking Alpha. "Mobile retail sales are set to growth to a $573B market by 2024."

Previously: Glu Mobile EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)