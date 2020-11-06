Alongside its Q3 results last night, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) announced the appointment of Alexander Denner to the board, effective next week.

Dr. Denner is the founder and CIO at Sarissa Capital Management.

Board Chair Julie McHugh: "We believe [Denner's] wealth of knowledge will be invaluable as we continue on our mission to advance GI medicines, redefine the standard of care for GI patients, and deliver shareholder value."

The addition of Denner has Dealreporter speculating about a possible sale of the company.