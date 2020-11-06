Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) has signed a seven-year contract with Norway-based Hafslund Eco for hydropower deliveries.

The agreement will run from January 1 2021 until December 31 2027 and cover an aggregated supply of 0.9 terawatthours ((TWh)) of hydropower over that period.

Delivery will be into the NO5 price area of Norway, which covers parts of the west coast around the city of Bergen, although financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The two firms already signed a similar agreement for 1.18 TWh in June this year.