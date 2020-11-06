Bank of America is positive on Honda (HMC +6.3% ) after taking in the Japanese automaker's Q3 earnings report

"Honda appears to have recorded slight one-off sales finance profits in 2Q, though we think emergency cost-cutting initiatives had a huge impact overall. Honda intends to use this as an opportunity to pursue a radical cost-restructuring drive, which looks likely to deliver results in 3Q onwards. We believe this is achievable in light of 2Q results, though the impact appears scarcely reflected even in upwardly revised guidance."

BofA thinks HMC's share price is likely to outperform in relative terms amid macro uncertainty, in view of the robust balance sheet and historically low valuations.

BofA assigns a price objective of ¥3,700 on buy-rated to rep more than 40% upside from the current price in Tokyo.

Earlier: Honda Motor beats on revenue