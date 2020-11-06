Uniper (OTC:UNPRF) said it would review plans for a liquefied natural gas terminal in Wilhelmshaven, citing lukewarm interest from the market players for booking long-term capacity at the plant.

“Numerous market players took part in the procedure and expressed general interest, but not enough of them have made their booking intentions binding,” the company said.

New options for LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven, a wholly owned unit of Uniper, include using it as an import port for hydrogen.

Under the original plans, Wilhemshaven is intended to be a Floating Regasification and Storage Unit, which would have a capacity of around 10 billion cubic metres a year, or 7.3M tonnes a year.