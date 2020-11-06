The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is soaring 23.6% this morning, leaving aside investor concerns about lofty valuation following a blowout quarter where it doubled profits in a pandemic-affected market.

Analysts were enthusiastic. Susquehanna put up a price target of $925, up from $600 and currently implying another 16% upside, saying "we’re still at the beginning of the [connected TV] revolution, and it’s not too late to jump aboard this CTV rocket ship."

Needham's Laura Martin calls TTD their top stock pick for 2020, and has a $750 price target. She's said share gains for the "Walled Gardens" are over since pre-COVID, Facebook, Google and Amazon together are about 60% of global digital ad revenue - and The Trade Desk is the biggest demand-side platform outside those walls.

The company over-delivered its guidance, consensus and Needham's estimates, she says.

Jefferies has a Hold rating but says the company's Q4 guidance - above consensus for revenues at $287M-$291M - implies acceleration to 34% growth, which is "likely conservative."

It's a "rare combo" of high growth and high margin, and the best alternative to Facebook and Alphabet, the firm says. It has a $725 price target.

Shares have tripled over the past year, and have more than quintupled off their March low. A look at the ride:

Earnings call transcript