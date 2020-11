Appian (APPN +15.6% ) reports Q3 total revenue was $77.3M, up 17% Y/Y, beats consensus by $6.44M .

Cloud subscription revenue was $34.3M, up 40% Y/Y; with retention rate of 115%.

Professional services revenue was $26.5M.

Operating loss was $7.5M, compared to $12.3M.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.4M, compared to $7.8M.

Net loss was $3.6M, compared to $14.7M.

Cash and cash equivalents of $251.1M.

Q4 Guidance: Cloud subscription revenue $35M-35.5M; Total revenue $73M-74M; Adjusted EBITDA loss $11M-10M; Non-GAAP net loss $0.18-0.16.

FY Guidance: Cloud subscription revenue $127.3M-127.8M; Total revenue $296M-297M; Adjusted EBITDA loss $24M-23M; Non-GAAP net loss $0.42-0.40.

