Colony Capital (CLNY +0.7% ) rebounds to positive core FFO, excluding gains/losses, in Q3, driven by increasing contribution from its digital operating businesses and the recovery in its legacy business performance, especially in the hospitality segment.

Q3 core FFO, excluding gains/losses, of 1 cent per share beats the average of two analyst estimates for a loss of 1 cent; compares with a loss of 4 cents in Q2 and core FFO of 20 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $316.7M misses the $395.5M average of two analysts' estimates and declined from $372.4M in Q2 and $359.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, CLNY expects to increase assets under management by an additional $500M including pending transactions; pro forma for these pending transactions, fee-earning equity under management is expected to be $9.1B representing YTD growth of 33%.

Digital assets under management increased to $23.3B, or 50% of total AUM, from $13.8B, or 30% of total AUM, in the year-ago period.

CLNY total AUM of $46.8B at Sept. 30, 2020 increased from $45.5B at Sept. 30, 2019.

