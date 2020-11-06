Cooper-Standard (CPS +31.3% ) soars after blasting past estimates with its Q3 report.

The company says its ROIC improvement is starting to pay off.

"We have taken significant steps to optimize our cost structure and operating footprint, leading to improved margins in the third quarter. Additional commercial and operational actions are planned over the next two years with the goal of achieving and sustaining double-digit returns on invested capital," notes CEO Jeffrey Edwards.

Cooper-Standard isn't issuing any guidance due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Previously: Cooper-Standard EPS beats by $1.85, beats on revenue

Shares of Cooper-Standard trade at their highest level since February.