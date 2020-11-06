"Our NAV/share increased 11% from June 30, 2020 due to appreciation of the portfolio and we had no new loans placed on non-accrual status in Q3," OFS Capital (OFS +16.3% ) chairman & CEO Bilal Rashid commented.

Total investment income of $10.5M (-24.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.26M.

At Sep. 30, 2020, asset coverage ratio stood at 174%, in compliance with all applicable financial covenant thresholds under outstanding debt and minimum asset coverage requirement.

Total fair value of investment portfolio stood at $456.3M at Sep. 30, 2020, equal to ~94% of amortized cost; fair value of debt investment portfolio totaled $368.5M in 56 portfolio companies, of which 91% and 9% were senior secured loans and subordinated loans, respectively.

As of Sep. 30, 2020, 88% of debt matures in 2024 and beyond; 54% of outstanding debt is unsecured.

OFS Capital board declared a distribution of $0.18/share (+6% from prior dividend).

