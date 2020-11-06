The big three U.S. drug wholesalers, McKesson (MCK -0.0% ), AmerisourceBergen (ABC -0.2% ) and Cardinal Health (CAH -0.2% ), along with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.5% ), have tentatively agreed to collectively pay $26B to settle lawsuits brought by states, counties and cities over their respective roles in the opioid epidemic.

Judges overseeing the litigation in federal and state courts still need to sign off on the deal.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma agreed to an $8B settlement with the feds last month.