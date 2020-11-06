CFRA analyst Matthew Miller upgrades Kinross Gold (KGC -2.0% ) to Strong Buy on its "compelling valuation and strong visibility for top-tier production growth."

Sees 2021 production flat Y/Y, but expects ~12% growth in 2022. In addition, KGC's financial position is "strong with an outlook for robust free cash flow, which supports a reinstated sustainable dividend," Miller writes.

Lifts 2020 EPS estimate by US$0.14 to US$0.76 and 2021 estimate by US$0.07 to US$0.94.

By Quant rating, Kinross ties for fifth of gold miners with market cap of over $1B, achieving a Very Bullish score.