As the customers have responded positively, recognizing that it is possible to operate a casino with appropriate social distancing and health safety measure, Full House Resorts (FLL +12.2% ) Q3 revenue stood at $42M (-5.2% Y/Y) however beating consensus by $5M .

Net income rose to $7.7M, from $0.9M in the prior-year which was affected by the accounting for the fair market value of outstanding warrants.

Revenues increased despite restrictions on the number of available slot machines and the seating capacity at each table game, in order to accommodate proper “social distancing”.

Adj. EBITDA increased 115.6% Y/Y to $12.5M and operating income increased three times compared Y/Y, which reflects new marketing programs and staffing improvements at the Company’s properties.

In June 2020, one of the Company’s three permitted sports wagering websites launched operations in Colorado, also launched on-site sports wagering at Bronco Billy’s in September 2020.

As of Sept. 30, 2020, cash and equivalents of $107.1M in outstanding senior secured notes, and $5.6M in outstanding unsecured loans obtained under the CARES Act.

“We believe our American Place proposal is the most creative and dynamic of the proposals and should generate the greatest amount of investment, tax revenues and jobs for Waukegan and its surroundings also Full House would invest $25M in the project as equity, will own no less than 60% of the project.” said Daniel R. Lee, President and CEO.

Previously: Full House Resorts EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (Nov. 05 2020)