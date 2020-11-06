The company topped Q3 earnings estimates, but the outlook left a little to be desired, with Q4 revenues seen at $146M-$150M vs. consensus $150.8M, and adjusted EPS of $0.27-$0.31 vs. consensus $0.40. The revenue guidance represents a 4%-7% year-over-year decline.

Piper Sandler remains bullish, but trims its price target to $160 from $185, noting it's been a tough year, and the big slowdown in revenue growth is now set to go negative in Q4. It should make for easier comps next year, though.

Wedbush also remains bullish, and lifts its price target to $150 from $132, saying Q3 was very strong even with the tough pandemic backdrop. They call Q4's guidance "lackluster," but the new CEO should give a major boost to confidence over the next 12-18 months.

Earnings call transcript is here.