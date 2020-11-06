UBS is cautious on Beyond Meat (BYND +0.3% ) ahead of the company's earnings report on Monday.

The firm now models Q3 sales +44% Y/Y and EBITDA of $12.3M vs. $12.9M consensus, which assumes a lower than usual contribution margin due to price/mix headwinds (promos, value pack) and higher marketing and logistics costs. Analyst Erika Jackson says on top of foodservice pressure in Q3, gross margin could be a negative surprise. Jackson also notes that some of the larger intra-quarter distribution wins (Walmart, Starbucks) likely won't contribute meaningfully until Q4.

UBS is a noted bear on Beyond Meat with a Sell rating on the books.

On the other side of the ledger, Beyond Meat has topped revenue estimates the last six quarters. See BYND's full track record of earnings beats and misses.