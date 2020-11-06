Axon (AAXN +16.8% ) Q3 bookings grew 62% sequentially and 56% Y/Y, aided by robust North American demand for body cameras and cloud software. U.S. federal customers generate $38M in quarterly bookings.

Company says revenue growth of ~27% was driven by demand for almost all product lines. Annual Recurring Revenue grew 44% Y/Y to $204M; and net revenue retention was 120% in the quarter.

Sales by segments: TASER $84.41M (+17.1% Y/Y); Software & Sensors $45.46M (+33.6% Y/Y); and Sensors and Other $36.57M (+45.9% Y/Y)

Q3 Gross margin declined by 225 bps to 59%; shipments of low-to-no margin body camera hardware, had about 400 bps of negative gross margin impact in the quarter.

Operating loss reduced to $5.45M, compared to $13.67M in 2Q20.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 40.3% Y/Y to $$33.72M, and margin improved by 188 bps to 20.3%.

Cash and cash equivalents and investments totaled $628M at September 30, 2020.

4Q20 Outlook: Company expects Q4 2020 revenue of $175M to $185M vs. $176.49M consensus; Gross margin is expected to be in-line with Q3; Adj. EBITDA of $30M to $35M.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue of $630M to $640M (prior $615M to $625M) vs. $617.77M consensus; Adjusted EBITDA of $122M to $127M (prior $100M to $105M); stock-based compensation expense to be at least $107M.

Company’s initial view of the business in 2021 includes $720M to $750M in revenue with $120M to $130M in Adjusted EBITDA.

