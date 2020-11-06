International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is up 5.04% after Q3 report, where revenue of $99.88M (+40.1% Y/Y) beats consensus by $17.09M.

The increase primarily reflects higher TCE revenues at $94M (+42.86%) while shipping revenues was at $99.9M (+40.11%).

Adjusted EBITDA was $54.6M vs. $23.8M a year ago.

"Our sizeable fleet of crude and product tankers performed well during the quarter, and the four favorable time charters we executed earlier this year at very strong rates were instrumental in enabling us to optimize revenue during the current period of oil inventory destocking," says president and CEO Lois K. Zabrocky.

Net income was $14M or $0.50/share, compared to a net loss of $11.1M or $0.38/share. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.33.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company agreed to sell a 2002-built VLCC, Seaways Mulan, a 2003-built VLCC, Seaways Rosalyn, and a 2001-built Aframax, Seaways Fran.

The company ended the quarter with $153.7M in cash as of Sept. 30, 2020; total liquidity was $193.7 million, including $40.0 million of undrawn revolver.

