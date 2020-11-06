Arlo Technologies trades marginally lower despite beat, sets record 58,000 paid accounts in Q3
Nov. 06, 2020
- Arlo Technologies (ARLO -1.9%) reports Q3 revenue $110.2M, an increase of 3.9% Y/Y.
- Added a record 58,000 paid accounts in Q3, a sequential increase of 35% over Q2.
- GAAP gross profit $21.4M, an increase of 104% Y/Y; non-GAAP gross profit $22.7M, an increase of 100% Y/Y.
- GAAP gross margin of 19.4%; non-GAAP gross margin of 20.6%.
- GAAP EPS loss of $0.22; non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.10.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $193.6M and no debt at the end of Q3.
- “The Arlo team delivered another strong quarter that exceeded our guidance in every measure. Paid account growth and strong performance from our European partner, Verisure, helped contribute to revenue coming in at $110.2M for a growth rate of 65% sequentially and 4% year over year. We also made considerable progress on gross margins – both product and service – and maintained our operating discipline to improve our non-GAAP net loss by $16.3M year over year,” said Matthew McRae, CEO.
