Stocks flatten out after historic four-day rip higher
Nov. 06, 2020 11:28 AM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor43 Comments
- There remains plenty of news out there - the election, earnings, and another strong payrolls report among the stories - but the averages are taking a breather today following a major move higher this week.
- The S&P 500 was up 7.4% from Monday-Thursday this week. Pick your excuse, but if continued divided government means no major tax changes/hikes, that seems good enough reason to re-allocate a few dollars back into common stocks.
- Ryan Detrick notes that instances of four consecutive days of the S&P 500 rising 1% or more are extremely rare. This week's occurrence marks only the fourth time since WWII. In the other three cases, the S&P was sharply higher both six and 12 months later.
- The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq are all marginally lower at 11:30 ET, and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 5.7 basis points to 0.828%.