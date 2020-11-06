Enerplus (ERF -4.2% ) reported Q3 net loss of $112.8M, a turnaround from net income of $65.2M a year ago, primarily due to non-cash PP&E impairments of $256.8M as a result of the continued market volatility and low commodity price environment.

Operating expenses increased slightly to $7.78/boe, compared to $7.06 in last year quarter, as lower production volumes and higher liquids production weighting.

The company increased its 2020 annual production guidance to 90,000 to 91,000 boe/day (from 88,000 to 90,000 BOE per day), including 50,500 to 51,000 barrels per day of liquids, on the back of North Dakota well program outperforming expectations.

Adjusted funds flow almost halved to $83M from $175M a year ago.

Sees Q4 production in the range of 84,000 to 87,000 boe/day, including 47,000 to 49,000 barrels per day of liquids.

Lowered 2020 capital budget to $295M, from $300M, on improved operational execution. The Company expects to exit 2020 with an inventory of 26 net operated drilled uncompleted wells. Also reduced its combined cost outlook to $8.00/ boe from $8.25.

Enerplus is a well-financed energy company that is likely to be somewhat attractive because of its high dividend, but is not currently generating positive free cash flow to cover the dividend, wrote an author on Seeking Alpha.