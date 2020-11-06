Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is 8.3% lower this morning after some downbeat guidance for the crucial holiday quarter in a fiscal Q2 report where bookings fell short of expectations, though the company claimed strong execution at all its studios, and instituted a $2.6B buyback and new dividend.

The report led Piper Sandler to downgrade to Neutral, from Overweight. The company's holiday outlook - it guided to $2.35B in net bookings, vs. expectations for $2.39B, and EPS of $0.61 vs. consensus for $3.00 - "did little to inspire," the firm says.

“EA has a top-flight portfolio, but recent results leave us unclear on near-term catalysts and growth in FY22,” it says. The firm cut its price target to $133 from $157 (now implying 13% upside after today's tumble).

It's a "show-me" stock, Morgan Stanley agrees, cutting its price target to $140 from $145. The weakness inherent in the report points to "greater than expected player and payer churn within EA's core franchises."

The stock still has bulls in its corner. Needham reiterated its Buy rating and a $165 price target, pointing to 40% upside. Q2 was affected by release timing, it notes (with the FIFA release shifting into the holiday quarter, and Madden NFL launching later in quarter than expected).

It's sticking with its fiscal 2020 estimates, and largely maintaining 2021's though it's making some shifts between quarters, again due to release timing.

And Benchmark (price target $159) thinks the outlook seems conservative, and that the company could yet benefit from engagement gains via virus mitigation measures.

