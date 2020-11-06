Citing the underappreciated wins in high performance computing, Wells Fargo upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a $100 price target, up from $82.

Analyst Aaron Rakers notes that AMD's rising market share is "well known," and that some could argue that the upside momentum in server CPU share gains hasn't happened as quickly as expected since last year's Zen 2 EPYC Rome CPUs.

The analyst says "a differentiated view in our call comes from review of AMD's success in the HPC / supercomputing market."

Rakers: "Our work leaves us incrementally positive on AMD's current and, more importantly, future competitive / architectural differentiation; increasing confidence in AMD's accelerating server CPU share gains going forward. We also think there is the potential for a more visible data center GPU strategy as an additional positive (e.g., new CDNA-based Radeon Instinct MI100 GPUs coming)."

AMD shares are up 2.3% to $84.88.

