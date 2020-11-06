Pembina Pipeline (PBA -4.8% ) Q3 earnings decreased 14% to C$318M as a result of weaker global energy demand resulting, partially cushioned by higher gross profit in Pipelines and Facilities, as the contribution from additional assets following the acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline.

Marketing and New Ventures was impacted by lower margins on crude oil and NGL sales as a result of reduced crude activities, as well as lower frac spreads impacting NGL margins.

Cash flow from operating activities fell 19% to $434M, though adjusted EBITDA of $796M increased 8%.

Pembina continues to expect 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be within the Company's original guidance range set in the Q4 of 2019, but near the lower end of that range, though the company has narrowed its guidance range and expects adjusted EBITDA of $3.25B-$3.30B in 2020.