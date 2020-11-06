Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is up 10.5% today as B. Riley FBR maintains its Buy rating - part of a positive reaction among advertising technology stocks to The Trade Desk's (TTD +26.9% ) stellar earnings.

Magnite's connected TV segment is well positioned to take advantage of the ad spending acceleration that was made clear by The Trade Desk's rpeort, B. Riley says.

It has a $13 price target, now implying 11% further upside.

Magnite is the result of the merger of two former ad-tech players, The Rubicon Project and Telaria.