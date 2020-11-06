Magna International +4% on uplifted guidance, Q3 beat
Nov. 06, 2020 12:22 PM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA)MGABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Magna International (MGA +4.3%) reports Q3 revenue of $9.13B (-2.0% Y/Y), beating consensus by $20M.
- Global light vehicle production decreased 4%, reflecting a decline of 5% in Europe and essentially level production in North America. It takes FY20 first nine months production down 25% Y/Y.
- "Our strong third quarter results reflect the actions we have taken to reduce discretionary and structural costs in the face of the lower levels of vehicle production," says CEO Don Walker.
- Adj. EBIT increased to $778M (+39% Y/Y), reflecting higher margin earned on sales, where adj. EBIT margin stood at 8.5% vs. 6% in Q3 2019.
- Net income was $405M, compared to a loss of $223M a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.95 beats by $0.58.
- The company generated $1.6B in cash from operating activities during the quarter.
- Raised FY20 Outlook: Sales $31.5 - $32.5B, up from previous $30-$32B. This compares to revenue consensus of $31.45B.
- Light Vehicle Production outlook: North America 12.7M units vs. 12.5M units previously; Europe 16.1M units vs. 15.9M units previously. Adj. EBIT margin: 4-4.4%. Capital spending of ~$1.3B compared to ~$1.4B announced previously.
