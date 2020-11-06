Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares are currently up 5.8% after yesterday's fiscal Q2 results and in-line outlook, an announced CEO change, and a slate of analyst price target increases.

For Q3, MCHP forecasts $1.310 to $1.375B in revenue (consensus: $1.33B), 62.4% to 62.8% gross margin, and $1.51 to $1.63 EPS (consensus: $1.55).

CEO transition: CEO Steve Sanghi will transition to an executive chair role and current president Ganesh Moorthy will take the CEO reins, effective March 1.

Morgan Stanley (Overweight) raises its MCHP price target from $131 to $140, highlighting that "strong bookings have allowed the company to build backlog coverage." The firm says Microchip has a positive setup into 2021 with rebounding sales, gross margin nearing a new peak, "and rapid deleveraging setting the stage for multiple expansion."

Jefferies (Buy) increases its PT from $120 to $147, saying MCHP called the cycle's bottom. The firm "expects to see significant growth in 2021, exceeding 7% Y/Y consensus expectations."

Raymond James (Strong Buy, $125 to $140) says it has "absolutely no concerns with the change in management."

Citi analyst Christopher Danley was an outlier, downgrading Microchip from Buy to Neutral (reiterated $120 PT) due to the slowing earnings growth and multiple compression from the CEO change and lack of M&A.

