Amcor increases FY2021 EPS outlook
Nov. 06, 2020 12:28 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)AMCRBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Amcor (AMCR +1.0%) edges higher after its Q1 earnings came in above expectations though revenues slightly fell short of expectations. Adjusted EPS is up 20% on constant currency basis.
- Bemis acquisition delivered an incremental $20M of synergies which was in line with expectations, and the company says it is on track to meet objective of $50-$70M in cost synergies for fiscal year 2021. Expects total cost synergies of $180M (pre-tax) by the end of fiscal 2022.
- Flexible packaging segment, volumes were 2% Y/Y higher, with volume growth in North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America offset by lower volumes in Europe.
- Rigid packaging, overall segment volumes were 4% higher, with volume growth in North America offset by lower volumes in Latin America.
- In North America, beverage volumes were 7% higher with hot fill container volumes up 12%. In Latin America, volumes were 3% lower.
- Adjusted free cash outflow of $190M was broadly in line with the prior year and within expectations.
- Increased dividend by 2% to $0.1175/share and approved a share repurchase of $150M.
- For FY2021, the company increased constant currency EPS growth to a range of 7% to 12%, and we continue to expect adjusted free cash flow of $1-$1.1B.