Amcor increases FY2021 EPS outlook

Nov. 06, 2020 12:28 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)AMCRBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Amcor (AMCR +1.0%) edges higher after its Q1 earnings came in above expectations though revenues slightly fell short of expectations. Adjusted EPS is up 20% on constant currency basis.
  • Bemis acquisition delivered an incremental $20M of synergies which was in line with expectations, and the company says it is on track to meet objective of $50-$70M in cost synergies for fiscal year 2021. Expects total cost synergies of $180M (pre-tax) by the end of fiscal 2022.
  • Flexible packaging segment, volumes were 2% Y/Y higher, with volume growth in North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America offset by lower volumes in Europe.
  • Rigid packaging, overall segment volumes were 4% higher, with volume growth in North America offset by lower volumes in Latin America.
  • In North America, beverage volumes were 7% higher with hot fill container volumes up 12%. In Latin America, volumes were 3% lower.
  • Adjusted free cash outflow of $190M was broadly in line with the prior year and within expectations.
  • Increased dividend by 2% to $0.1175/share and approved a share repurchase of $150M.
  • For FY2021, the company increased constant currency EPS growth to a range of 7% to 12%, and we continue to expect adjusted free cash flow of $1-$1.1B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.