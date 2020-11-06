TPI Composites up 9% on Q3 results, provides Q4 and FY20 guidance
Nov. 06, 2020 12:34 PM ETTPICBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- TPI Composites (TPIC +9.2%) reported Q3 revenue increase of 23.5% Y/Y to $474.11M; and net income of $42.4M, compared to net loss of $4.6M a year ago.
- Net sales of wind blades increased 27.8% Y/Y to $450.1M, driven by a 20% increase in the number of wind blades produced, as a result of increased production at China, Mexico, Iowa, and India facilities; and higher average sales price.
- Utilization increased to 93% as compared to 88% in 3Q19.
- Gross margin improved by 178 bps to 8.5%; and operating margin improved by 296 bps to 6.1%.
- Adj. EBITDA increased by 78.9% Y/Y to $49.13M, and margin expanded by 321 bps to 10.4%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter were $60.87M vs. $64.35M in 3Q19; and Free cash flow was $49.47M.
- Company ended the quarter with $149.4M of cash and cash equivalents and net debt was $89.3M.
- Company depicts potential revenue through 2024
- 4Q20 Guidance: Net Sales $435M to $455M vs. $450.92M consensus; and Adj. EBITDA $36M to $46M.
- FY20 Guidance: Net Sales $1.64B to $1.66B vs. $1.65B consensus; and Adj. EBITDA $90M to $100M.
- “Our sense is that the quarter demonstrated the strong operating leverage TPIC can display when almost everything works as expected. Demand remains strong,” mentions SA Contributor Steve Zachritz with Bullish rating.
