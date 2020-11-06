DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares are down nearly 3% after yesterday's Q2 report beat estimates for revenue, profit, and adjusted EBITDA but came up short on FCF.

The company reported revenue of $4.55B in revenue (-6% Y/Y, $90M above consensus) and $0.64 EPS, which was $0.27 above estimates.

Adjusted EBIT was $283M, above the $232.4M estimate.

Cash flow from operations totaled $472M with FCF of $237M, below the $498M consensus.

Press release.

Previously: DXC Technology EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue (Nov. 05 2020)

Deeper dive: DXC Q2 earnings call transcript.