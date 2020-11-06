Square (NYSE:SQ) soars 12% after Q3 revenue blew past the consensus estimate and Citi Research analyst Peter Christiansen upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral; at least 12 analysts increased their price targets on Square after the earnings report, according to FactSet.

He describes the results as a "conviction quarter" that proves it's achieving strong Cash App engagement with the potential for future user growth acceleration as Square boosts marketing spending.

In addition, "Seller is making a solid comeback!" Christiansen wrote.

Guggenheim's Jeff Cantwell calls its Seller geographic diversification a positive and shows the payment platform can succeed outside of the U.S.

Square's past introductions also appear to be gaining traction. "Adoption of the Square Card, for example, has increased each quarter since it was launched, and in 3Q more than $250M was spent by Sellers using Square Card," Cantwell wrote.

Susquehanna's James Friedman lifts his price target on Square to $215 from $195 and maintains a positive rating. "Square is going back to the offensive playbook originally intended pre-Covid," he writes.

He points to an $800M-$850M campaign planned for after the holidays for Cash and Seller platforms. "Look for a flurry of product development, sales and marketing across the two ecosystems," Friedman added.

