CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon upgrades Ventas (VTR -2.8% ) to Hold from Sell, factoring in a slow, but improved 2021 outlook as the "COVID-19 impact on senior housing is likely to abate."

Boosts target to $43 from $11.

He lowers 2020 FFO per share estimate to $3.22 per share from $3.25 (consensus is $3.17) and 2021 estimate to $3.10 per share from $3.15 (consensus is $3.06).

Ventas noted senior housing operating portfolio resident move-ins exceeded move-outs in October, but warned that clinical and economic trends "remain dynamic and highly uncertain."

