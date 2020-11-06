3D Systems (DDD -4.3% ) pulls back from its post-earnings gains after disclosing that it received two federal grand jury subpoenas in August that were connected to ongoing reviews by the U.S. government.

In late 2017, 3D received an administrative subpoena from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the Department of Commerce, which requested records in connection with possible violations of U.S. export control laws.

3D's resulting internal investigation identified further potential violations of the International Traffic in Arms regulations and Export Administration regulations.

The company made a series of disclosures including one in May of this year to the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets about potential violations of economic sanctions on Iran.

3D says it responded to the two new subpoenas and plans to cooperate with the Department of Justice in the investigation.

Source: 10-Q filing.

