Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 13.4% to its new all-time highs today, the day after the company's Q3 beat where it swung to an operating profit, and it drew sharp price target hikes from analysts.

The company's average price target rose to $217, up from last week's $183, Bloomberg notes - it's a big jump from Wall Street, but it's still outstripped by actual price performance (Roku is currently at $255.33).

But a couple of analysts have lifted targets to $300, implying 18% more upside. Benchmark did (up from $185), noting the quarter "blew past" some already high expectations, with a trajectory that will support further gains ahead.

And D.A. Davidson boosted to $300 from $190, praising a strong quarter that only had a limited contribution from political ads. There are "significant" growth opportunities as linear TV ads make the move to follow their audience to streaming, the firm says.

Susquehanna raised its target to $275 from $185, saying connected TV has clearly hit a major inflection point. A "huge" quarter benefited from a tailwind from content distribution revenue recognition, which "tends to be very lumpy," it says.

Deutsche Bank maintained its Buy and bumped its target to $260 from $235, saying it's notable that player revenue growth indicated ongoing robust demand for company products (Player revenue, which is outpaced by platform revenue, jumped 62% to $132.4M in the quarter).

And bears had to acknowledge a strong print as well. Morgan Stanley's Benjamin Swinburne has an Underweight rating and $150 price target, but noted the report highlighted substantial growth in accounts and streaming hours, and the strength at The Roku Channel pointed to strong demand for ad-supported video on demand during the pandemic.

Roku shares are up 68.1% in 2020:

