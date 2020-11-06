Ventas (VTR -3.0% ) forms a joint venture with GIC, the investment firm that manages Singapore's foreign reserves, that will own four in-progress university-based research & innovation development projects with total project cost estimated at $930M.

The venture may be expanded to include other pre-identified future R&I development products.

Ventas contributes its ownership interest in the initial R&I JV projects to the venture and will own a more than 50% interest, while GIC will hold a 45% stake in the JV; Wexford Science & Technology remains the developer of, and a minority partner in, all of the initial R&I JV projects.

Total project costs of ~$180M have been incurred to date on the initial projects; at closing GIC reimbursed Ventas for its share of costs incurred so far.

Ventas and GIC each will contribute its pro rata share of future costs to complete the initial R&I JV projects; the initial projects are expected to be financed with ~$500M in construction financing.

"With this strategic partnership, we continue to diversify our capital sources, retain a majority interest in our ongoing R&I developments, accelerate additional projects from our pipeline of opportunities and enhance our liquidity and financial flexibility," said Ventas Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro.

GIC Chief Investment Officer Lee Kok Sun said: "As a long-term investor, we are confident that the life sciences sector will continue to flourish, driven by the growing and aging global population, as well as increased public and private funding for life sciences R&D."