Speaking on CNBC, former Legg Mason money manager Bill Miller - known for beating the market year after year until he famously didn't when the financial crisis hit - says Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) is his top pick.

Miller says he doesn't expect the opioid settlement to be more than $1B, and believes shares could rise to the $25-$30 over the next year once past the legal issues. That would be somewhere in the area of a triple from current levels..