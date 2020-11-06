Pot stocks are posting large gains again, with Aurora Cannabis (ACB, +70% ) now doubling for the week after more states legalized recreational and medical use of marijuana.

The prospect of a more pot-friendly White House if Vice President Joe Biden wins the election. Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris said at the debate a Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana at a federal level and expunge criminal records of people with marijuana-related offenses.

Canopy Growth (CGC, +15% ), Aphria (APHA, +5% ), Cronos Group (CRON, +26% ), Tilray (TLRY, +39% ) and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ, +15% ) are all sharply higher.

On Election Day voters in New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota voted to legalize recreational marijuana. South Dakota and Mississippi voters also approved measures to legalize medical marijuana.

Shares of pot stocks initially dipped on the results, but have since surged.