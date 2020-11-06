Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +4.1% ) has confirmed it's made a proposal to acquire UK-based Codemasters Group Holdings at 485 pence/share in cash and stock.

Codemasters stock was up 8.1% in London.

The 485 pence is about $6.40/share; comprising 120 pence/share in cash and 365 pence/share in Take-Two stock.

Codemasters' board says if Take-Two makes a firm intention for offer by UK code, it intends to unanimously recommend that shareholders accept.

Take-Two sees a "highly complementary fit" between its 2K sports publishing label and Codemasters' racing-genre games.

By UK code, Take-Two has until noon on Dec. 4 to announce a firm intention for offer.