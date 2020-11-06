Primoris Services (PRIM +6.4% ) reported Q3 revenue increase of 9% Y/Y to $942.7M; and total Backlog of $3B, with Fixed at $1.8B and MSA at $1.2B.

Gross margin improved by 60 bps to 13.1%; and operating margin expanded by 30 bps to 7.1%.

3Q20 vs. 3Q19 Segment results

SG&A expenses were $57.1M and increase of 14.6% Y/Y, due to a $4.3M increase in compensation related expenses, and a $2.1M increase in information technology implementation expenses; and as percentage of revenue 6.1% up from 5.8% in 3Q19.

Cash flows from operations for the quarter of $130.8M, compared to $56.4M in 2019

During the quarter company purchased 174,698 shares for ~$3.1M, at an average price of $17.80 per share.

“The renewable energy market in particular is beginning to live up to its long-promised potential as technology costs have become competitive and customer demand has risen, and our utility markets also reflect opportunities driven by the clean energy transition, as well as an increase in client needs,” commented Tom McCormick, President and CEO.

Company estimates FY20 net income per fully diluted share to be between $1.80 and $2.00 vs. $1.70 consensus.

