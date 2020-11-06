William Kennard has been named to serve as chairman of the board at AT&T (T -0.3% ), effective in January 2021.

That coincides with the retirement of Randall Stephenson, currently executive chairman.

Kennard was Federal Communications Commission chairman from 1997-2001; he was general counsel to the FCC from 1993-1997.

And he served as U.S. ambassador to the European Union from 2009-2013.

“Bill’s deep knowledge of communications, media and technology, proven leadership and broad experience across capital markets and government uniquely positions him to serve as AT&T’s new chairman,” Stephenson says. “He is an outstanding choice to lead our board of talented directors who possess diverse expertise and experience.”