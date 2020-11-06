Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.5% ) reports it delivered 72 aircraft in October, just five fewer than 77 from the same month last year, and sold 11 jets last month, mostly to private jet operators, while taking another three cancellations from Macquarie.

Deliveries for the first 10 months of the year fell 36% Y/Y to 413 aircraft, but deliveries for October slipped just 6.5% from 77 aircraft in the same month last year.

Gross orders totaled 381 aircraft by Oct. 31, with net orders of 308; backlog of aircraft remaining to be delivered stood at 7,377.

Airbus recently reported a Q3 net loss of €767M, compared with a profit of €989M a year earlier, but more plane deliveries led to positive free cash flow of €600M.